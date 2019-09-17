Pune nan dies in accident, booked for rash driving

pune

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:54 IST

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked a man, who died in a road accident in Nigdi, for rash driving and causing his own death.

The victim, identified as Rahul Lakshman Patil, 40, was a resident of Karan residency in Pimple Gurav.

Patil, who worked at a private company in Nigdi was returning home on Sunday midnight, when the incident took place. He was admitted to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

“His vehicle slipped near Pawale bridge, Nigdi, which caused him to fall on the road,” said Havaldar Bharat Lakshman Dighe, the complainant in the case.

A case under Section 304(a) (causing deaths due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 119/117 of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against Patil at Nigdi police station.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 19:54 IST