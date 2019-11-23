Pune NCP MLAs attend meet called by Sharad Pawar, but remain tight-lipped about leanings

pune

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 20:44 IST

With Ajit Pawar’s rebellion from the Nationalist Congress Party, all eyes are now on the members of legislative assembly (MLAs) who are willing to support his decision to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and take oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar, NCP party supremo, called for a meeting in Mumbai on Saturday evening of all the party MLAs, in order to decipher how many are still loyal to him.

Some MLAs from Pune district and western Maharashtra are known to be Ajit Pawar’s supporters and when contacted, they either denied to speak or said that they were present for the Saturday meeting called by Sharad Pawar.

NCP’s Pune city unit president and MLA, Chetan Tupe said, “I too came to know about the new developments through television media. I was present for the meeting called by the NCP supremo in Mumbai.”

NCP’s MLA Sunil Tingre from Wadgaonsheri said that he was also present for the party meeting.

Mama Bharne, who is considered as Ajit Pawar’s close aide and MLA from Indapur, was not available for comment as his mobile phone was switched off.

Shirur NCP MLA Uttam Pawar clearly stated that he is with Sharad Pawar and will follow party president’s instruction.

Speculations are rife about the number of MLAs supporting Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar and sources aware of the swiftly changing political dynamics in Maharashtra said that though most of the MLAs were present for the NCP meeting called by Sharad Pawar, they might vote in favor of Ajit Pawar at the time of floor test.

In a show of strength, Sharad Pawar even paraded the MLAs during a press confernce in Mumbai, who were present with Ajit Pawar inside the Raj Bhavan for the oath ceremony on Saturday morning. The senior Pawar said that the MLAs had returned to his faction and joined the meeting called in the evening. However, according to party sources these MLAs might take a different stand at the time of the floor test.

A senior NCP leader aware of the developments and on condition of anonymity said that Ajit Pawar handled the party cadre and even though the common workers are with Sharad Pawar, the command of the party cadre is in Ajit Pawar’s hand. Even young MLAs support Ajit Pawar, added the NCP leader.

A party office-bearer and Ajit Pawar’s close aide said that everything will be clear on when the floor test is conducted and it would be difficult to comment on future developments right now.

NCP’s some of the office bearers said that they are completely unaware about the developments but they hinted that as Ajit Pawar took this step, definitely he had done some homework before taking such steps.