Pune NCP unit accuses BJP of altering Swargate-Katraj Metro line to benefit builders

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday accused the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) for making changes in the proposed metro extension between Swargate to Katraj in the interest of the builders’ lobby and indiscriminately changing the metro route.The NCP organised a protest against this move at Swargate.

NCP city unit president Chetan Tupe said, “Previously, the Metro route was planned on a straight 6.5 km route between Hadapsar to Katraj. However, now the BJP wants to divert it through Market Yard and Gangadham Chowk and extend it to almost 9 km.”

Tupe alleged that the four Floor Space Index (FSI) allowed on both sides of the metro corridor has played a factor in influencing this decision as some big construction projects are underway near Gangadham Chowk and adjoining areas.

Stating that this was unacceptable, the NCP suggested that the 2.5 kms extension could be done on the existing route without turning the metro alignment into smaller roads. Tupe said that while the NCP was not opposed to the Metro, it won’t allow vested interests to influence the project.

Metro to start work on busy Nal Stop to SNDT stretch from Saturday evening

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) will begin the metro work in the busy Nal Stop chowk on Saturday midnight. However, the officials have decided to keep the traffic moving on both sides of the road instead of introducing a circular traffic system.

Atul Gadgil, Maha-Metro’s head of Vanaz to Civic Court elevated stretch said, “As it is a busy junction, Maha-Metro had talks with various stake holders regarding the traffic planning. It even appointed College of Engineering to suggest traffic management while carrying the work. In order to carry out the work smoothly the Maha-Metro is putting barricades between Nalstop and SNDT from Saturday evening

The students from College of Engineering suggested two options one introducing circular traffic system or keep moving traffic as it is by putting barricades.After discussion with traffic police and local representatives, Maha Metro decided to keep traffic moving on both sides of the road.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 16:29 IST