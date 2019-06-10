Pune police arrest four for using fake dollars in exchange deal

Pune police on Sunday, arrested four men for using fake US dollars in a currency exchange deal.

The officials of the Faraskhana police station made the arrests.

The police did not reveal their names, as they are on a lookout for two more suspects in the case.

“We found Rs 4,000 and one $20 note from one of the accused. We are investigating their hideouts and possible accomplices. They are currently in police custody till June 12,” said, police sub-inspector PY Suryavanshi of Faraskhana police station who is investigating the case.

According to the police, the men were arrested based on a complaint registered by a 39-year-old resident of Dattanagar. The complainant chose to remain anonymous. He owns a cloth store in Pune where two people had approached him with an offer of selling 500 $20 notes for Rs 1,50,000.

“The accused gained the victim’s confidence by purchasing something from him. The complainant was first given a single bill of $20 as an offer by two of the accused who approached him. They told him that it would generally cost Rs 1,400, but he could get it for Rs 700 instead,” said Suryavanshi.

According to officials, the complainant showed the note to his friend who said that the note was genuine. The clothing store owner decided to go ahead with the deal and paid Rs 1,50,000 in cash on Saturday. In exchange, the accused persons gave him stacks of notes. However, when the complainant opened the package it was filled with papers and not the notes. The men are suspected to have committed similar crimes earlier as well.

A case under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Faraskhana police station.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 16:43 IST