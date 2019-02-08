Pune police arrest two for selling fake Nike and Adidas merchandise

The city police arrested two persons for selling fake shoes of Nike and Adidas. The complaint was lodged by an employee of a legal firm in Delhi that claimed to be representative of Nike and Adidas brands at Deccan Gymkhana police station on Tuesday.

The arrested have been identified as Sumit Yashwant Salunkhe, 25, a resident of Ganeshnagar in Dhayarigaon, and Kiran Kamlakar Kshirsagar, 34, of Chavannagar in Dhayari. The police raided two shops — Cowboy Shoes and Phantom Shoes — located on Fergusson College Road and seized the goods.

The complainant claimed that the company protects the copyrights and trademark of international brands in India, according to the police.

The police recovered 502 pairs of shoes with Nike branding worth Rs 2,51,000 and 413 pairs with Adidas label estimated to be Rs 2,47,800. The seized goods also included 23 pieces of Nike clothing worth Rs 11,500 and 27 pieces with Adidas label worth Rs 13,500.

The police have estimated the total seizure to be worth Rs 5,23,800. A case under Section 420 of Indian Penal Code and Section 63, 65 of Copyright Act, 1957 and Sections 103 and 104 of Trademark Act, 1999 was registered against the two persons at Deccan Gymkhana police station. Sub-inspector Rahul Kolambikar of Deccan Gymkhana police station is investigating the case.

