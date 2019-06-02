Pune police book man for setting wife ablaze

Pimpri-Chinchwad police, on Saturday, booked a man for attempted murder of his wife, three months after he allegedly set her ablaze in their house.

According to the police, the incident took place on March 13, however, the 19-year-old wife filed the complainant on Saturday. The accused man has been identified as Balaji More, 25, a resident of Indranagar, Dehu road. The wife has sustained 60 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune. The police did not reveal the name of the wife.

Police sub-inspector S Ramekar, of Dehu oad police station, who is investigating the case said, “The wife went to live with her parents in a village is Osmanabad. She decided to file the complain now, hence, one of our officers visited her village and registered the complaint. I have just taken over the investigation.”

In her complaint, the wife stated, that the incident took place on May 13. She said that her husband was under the influence of alcohol and they had a huge fight. More, in a fit of rage lit set her on fire.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing pain) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered against More at Dehu road police station.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 14:43 IST