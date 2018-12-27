Pune police commissioner interacts with college students, discuss police force, social media and more

Many students posed questions to the police commissioner. While some asked about becoming a police officer, another asked about how the police went about their work.

Nikhil Shendge, first year BSc student was impressed with the way the police commissioner spoke. “We got to understand how the police work and how one can become part of the force,” he said.

While Revati Vetal, second year, BCom student said, “ The commissioner came across as someone who is strict and he stressed upon us to follow rules. He also shared his WhatsApp number 8975283100 for us to report if we came across anything unusual.”

There is immense opportunity to learn from the way the students think. Pune police is always proactive. We want to listen to their needs and see if we can fulfill them,” Venkatesham said.

“The students posed a lot of interesting questions and this shows that the students are thoughtful. Their questions were not individualistic but towards society. I was very happy personally,” he added.

Regarding helmet rule, the Commissioner said, “When we obtain a driving license, we make a promise to the government that we will obey all the traffic rules and not violate them. So, we request people to just follow the rules or pay the fine. The cost of the helmet is between Rs 600 to Rs 800 but if you are caught without wearing a helmet, each time you have to pay Rs 500. This is a simple choice. There are 632 calls in a month on accidents, big or small. It disturbs us. We want to give Pune traffic as a model to the country.”

According to the commissioner, “Helmet is one reflection of what we feel about the society. We have to respect law and follow it. We want our children to be enlightened citizens who are contributing to the society and helmet is a part of it. “

The commissioner asked the students to limit time on social media and stressed upon them to think whether it was useful to them or to the society.

Principal Dilip Sheth, SP college said, “It was interesting to see students’ curiosity towards the police department. They had so many questions that the session went beyond the stipulated time of one hour. It was very satisfactory for us to find such enthusiastic response.” This was the second session conducted by the college with the first being with Adarsh Modi, Income Tax Commissioner held last week.

