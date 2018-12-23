Pune police crime branch to reshuffle five units to shut down

The Pune police crime branch is undergoing a major reshuffle as the jurisdiction wasreduced and the workforce from five units which were shut down was redistributed into zonal units, according to Shirish Sardeshpande, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), crime, Pune.

The five units which will be shut down are property cell, anti-organised crime unit, anti-dacoity cell, homicide unit and motor-vehicle theft cell. When asked about the decision to shut down the units, days before the decision was finalised, police commissioner K Venkatesham had said that the shut down is more of restrengthening of the units.

DCP Sardeshpande also added that the decision was made in order to avoid duplication and confusion about work protocol among units like motor vehicle theft, property cell and local police.

He said, “The officials will be distributed and a homogenous crime branch will be made, so it will be more efficient. Every zonal unit will now have 24 employees, two officers of assistant police inspector or police sub-inspector rank and one police inspector in charge,” he said.

The officers will all be provided with training to fit the requirements even as everyone will come with their skill-set based on the past postings, the officer said.

The earlier four zones of Pune city police, which included Pimpri Chinchwad area as zone-3, was cut short after Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate was formed on August 15 this year. After Pimpri Chinchwad was formed, the remaining jurisdiction of Pune police commissioner was divided into five zones.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 17:03 IST