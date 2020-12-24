e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune Police do not give permission for Elgar Parishad to be held

Pune Police do not give permission for Elgar Parishad to be held

The police have rejected permission on the grounds of Covid-19 restrictions

pune Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 17:05 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
“We have denied permission to the organisers to hold such event in view of Covid situation and law and order,” said Pune Commissioner of Police Amitabh Gupta. File photo of Elgar Parishad held in 2017 .
“We have denied permission to the organisers to hold such event in view of Covid situation and law and order,” said Pune Commissioner of Police Amitabh Gupta. File photo of Elgar Parishad held in 2017 .(HT File PHOTO )
         

The Pune Police have denied the Elgar Parishad conclave permission to be held.

The conclave was scheduled to take place at the Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on December 31 from 2 pm to 7 pm.

The police have rejected permission on the grounds of Covid-19 restrictions.

“We have denied permission to the organisers to hold such event in view of Covid situation and law and order,” said Pune Commissioner of Police Amitabh Gupta.

The Akhil Bharitya Brahman Mahsangh had requested the city police to be “extremely restrained” while considering at request, moved by retired high court judge Justice B G Kolse Patil, seeking permission for the Elgar Parishad.

Besides Patil, several activists had also applied for permission for the conference.

When contacted, Patil’s number was answered by an attendant who said that he was addressing a gathering.

The former judge had claimed that the venue fees of Rs 40,000 had already been paid. He had said that he had already booked the hall, paid the charges and sought permission from the police for holding the meet.

“If the police don’t give us permission, then we will go to the high court to seek permission,” Kolse Patil had said.

Retired Supreme Court judge PB Sawant and retired justice Kolse Patil were the conveners of the Elgar Parishad held on December 31, 2017.

The next day, violence broke out in the village of Bhima Koregaon on the occasion of the bicentenary of the 1818 Battle of Koregaon Bhima.

According to the chargesheet, Maoist forces were behind organising the conclave and funded the meet.

As many as 14 academics and activists have been arrested across the country for suspected Maoist links in connection with the case, which has been taken over by the NIA.

top news
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
Another child diagnosed with Shigella infection in north Kerala
Another child diagnosed with Shigella infection in north Kerala
‘Office attacked by BJP workers over AAP’s stand against farm laws’: Raghav Chadha
‘Office attacked by BJP workers over AAP’s stand against farm laws’: Raghav Chadha
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
Trinamool pick holes in PM’s Tagore comments at Visva-Bharati; BJP hits back
Trinamool pick holes in PM’s Tagore comments at Visva-Bharati; BJP hits back
Gautam Gambhir’s message to Team India ahead of MCG Test exudes confidence
Gautam Gambhir’s message to Team India ahead of MCG Test exudes confidence
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In