Pune police apply brakes on bullet thief

The crime branch officials on Friday arrested a person who stole a Royal Enfield Bullet from Pimpri. The police are not aware as to when the bike was stollen . The accused has been identified as Tushar Bhagwan Ambildhage (19), a resident of Pathardi taluka of Ahmednagar District.

According to the crime branch officials, Ambildhage confessed to have stolen the bike. The officials said Ambildhage adept at stealing bikes and he has so far stolen 22 Bullets from different locations in the state.

Acting on a tip off received by Police Naik Mohammad Gaus Nadaf, a team of crime branch unit II officials laid a trap and arrested the accused who was visiting his sister in Kalewadi, Pimpri.

The crime branch police arrested Ambildhage on Friday and have recovered a stolen bullet having number as MH 12 CN 5491.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 14:29 IST