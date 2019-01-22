Pune police solve crime committed eight years ago, arrest accused

A member of a notorious gang from the city was arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of Shridhar Khandave which took place in 2011. The man identified as Govind alias Gopi Ashok Shahane, 27, is a resident of Sinhagad road and a native of Parbhani, Maharashtra. Along with Shahane, three others who were also booked in connection with the murder were arrested.

A team lead by Ragunath Jadhav, senior police sub-inspector arrested Shahane from Swargate at 1pm. He belongs to the Bunty Pawar gang which operates in the Sinhagad road area. Prashant Gopal Karkarm, 27; Amit Kumar Barkul, 19 and Kiran alias Anuj Koli, 27, are all residents of different parts of Pune.

In 2011, the four were booked in connection to the murder of Shridhar Khandave, 24, that took place in Narhe road. A case under Sections 302, 307, 326, 452, 107, 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Haveli police station under Pune rural police jurisdiction. Shahane also has a case under Section 399 of the Indian Penal Code registered against him registered in Haveli.

