Pune police tweet year-ender alarm, request citizens to not drink and drive

The Pune traffic police branch has started taking action against drunk driving cases ahead of the New Year celebrations. In the last one week, the traffic police have fined 1,150 people for drunk driving; 3,600 jammers have been put on vehicles which were parked in the wrong zones; acted against at least 5,000 people who were travelling without helmet. Action has also been taken in 11,500 other cases.

At least Rs 50 lakh was collected in fines in just one week, according to Tejaswi Satpute, traffic deputy commissioner of police.

Pune police tweet year-ender alarm. (HT/PHOTO)

On Tuesday, K Venkatesham, commissioner of Pune police, took to Twitter to inform the citizens about the number of emergency calls received by the police after cases of road accidents. He tweeted, “632 accident calls in Pune in November 2018 are a serious concern for all of us. It is no solace that they are less by 12.83% over the accident calls in October 18. Let us respect traffic laws and reduce accidents in 2019. (sic)”

Satpute, then, retweeted the number of cases of drunk driving, parking in unauthorised areas, riding without helmet cases among others on the microblogging website.

She wrote, “Dear Pune. We could do 1,150 drunk and drive, 3,600 jammer, over 5,000 helmet cases and 11,500 other cases. Around Rs 50 lakh fine was collected in just one week. It shows the quantum of violation. Let us welcome new year with pledge to respect rules. To be responsible and safe. (sic)”

The police commissioner has already announced that the traffic police will be strictly implementing the mandatory helmet rule in the city from January 1, 2019.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 14:51 IST