Pune records highest single day spike of 1,803 Covid-19 cases

pune Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:00 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Pune
A total of 581 patients were discharged from hospitals post recovery across the district during the day.
A total of 581 patients were discharged from hospitals post recovery across the district during the day.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

Pune district in Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of 1,803 new Covid-19 cases, which pushed its overall count to 34,399, a health official said on Friday.

This single-day rise was reported on Thursday, he said.

The death toll in the district reached 978 with 34 more people succumbing to the infection on Thursday, the official said.

“Of the 1,803 cases, as many as 1,032 were reported from the areas located in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the number of patients has reached 24,977,” he said.

A total of 581 patients were discharged from hospitals post recovery across the district during the day.

With 573 new cases in Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday, the Covid-19 count in the industrial township stood at 6,982.

The number of coronavirus positive cases reported from the district’s rural parts, areas in the Pune Cantonment Board as well as the civil hospital rose to 3,138, the official said.

