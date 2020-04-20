Pune’s 40 deg C plus rain set to continue with thunderstorm forecast

pune

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:20 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for various parts of central Maharashtra, with hail, thunderstorms and rain forecast for April 20-21.

Pune, on Sunday, saw light-to-moderate rain in several areas, this despite a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius.

Mahabaleshwar also reported thunderstorms with the maximum temperature at 32.7 degrees Celsius.

India Meteorological Department ’s thunderstorm forecast, apart from Pune and Ahemednagar also holds for Kolhapur, Satara , Sangli and Solapur.

According to an India Meteorological Department official, there is a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over northeast Afghanistan and Pakistan, with a trough running roughly east-northeastwards. A trough/wind discontinuity runs from south Tamil Nadu to south Marathwada across interior Karnataka with a fresh western disturbance likely to affect the western Himalayan region from April 23, 2020. The day’s maximum temperatures were above normal at most places over east Rajasthan, central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.