Pune’s ample water stock eases immediate effect of delayed monsoon

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 16:25 IST

Even as south-west monsoon is at least two days late in Pune, four dams that provide water to the city already have ample stock, according to officials.

These four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Warasgaon – added 1.5 TMC water in the first week of June, thanks to cyclone Nisarga, which triggered heavy rainfall in Pune district.

As on June 11, water stock at Khadakwasla dam was recorded at 54.39 per cent filled while Panset has 28.11 per cent water, Varasagaon 20.54 per cent, and Temghar has zero stock due to repaid work.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) official in Pune, monsoon advanced into nearby districts of Pune while the city was yet to receive rains till Friday. Baramati received its first monsoon rains. Conditions are also becoming favourable for southwest monsoon to advance in Mumbai.

Anupam Kashyapi, IMD director, said, “Monsoon has arrived in south Maharashtra, but not in Pune.”

“Today monsoon arrived in some more parts of Maharashtra. The onset line passes through, Harnai, Baramati, Beed, Wardha, Raipur, Sambalpur... Conditions are fav for further advancement into some more parts of remaining parts of Mah including Mumbai in next 48 hrs. Heavy RF warnings,” (sic) tweeted KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general of meteorology, IMD, Mumbai.

“The rainfall was good last year. Last week of rainfall added more stock into the dam storage. We are expecting good rains for this season as well,” said an irrigation official on condition of anonymity, adding even in case rains get delayed, there will not be a water shortage in Pune city.

On Friday for most of the day, the climate in Pune was humid with cloudy skies as rain eluded the city. Meanwhile, IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rains in Pune city on Saturday.

According to IMD, heavy rains are expected to hit ghat areas while the city will receive moderate to heavy rains. The maximum temperature will be 29 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be 23 degrees Celsius.

Areas in Pimpri-Chinchwad too received heavy rainfall for half an hour, inundating some roads.

“I was about to leave for my home and rain started to pour down heavily. I had wrapped up all my vegetable so it was not spoilt,” said Santosh Patil, a vegetable vendor at Thergaon.

Storage in dams

Khadakwasla 54.39%

Panseth 28.11%

Varasgaon: 20.54%

Temghar: Nil

Weather forecast for next three days

June 13: Moderate to heavy rains in city very likely (heavy rains in ghat areas)

June 14: Moderate to heavy rains in city very likely (heavy rains in ghat areas)

June 15: Moderate rains in city very likely (heavy rains in ghat areas)