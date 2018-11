Pune’s Arnav enters round two of u-12 tennis with ease

Pune: Local boy Arnav Paparkar defeated Arnav Bishoyi from Telangana 6-3, 6-3 to enter the second round of the MSLTA -Yonex Sunrise hotel Ravine super series under-12 tennis tournament at Ravine hotel tennis courts in Panchgani on Monday.

Paparkar who trains at Adar Poonawalla Maharashtra tennis academy under coach Kedar Shah controlled the match right from the start to script an easy win. Maharashtra state lawn tennis association (MSLTA) is one of the organisers of the tournament.

In the other match, top seeded Mahalingam Khandhavel from Tamil Nadu outplayed Chinar Deshpande of Maharashtra 6-4, 6-4.

Other Maharashtra players, Akshaj Subramanian, Keyur Mhetre , Vedant Bhasin and Raghav Amin also entered round two. Among girls, Urvee Kate defeated Aishwarya Jadhav 6-3, 6-3, while fifth seeded Asmi Adkar from Maharashtra hardly broke a sweat to overcome Sreemanya Anugonda Reddy of Telangana 6-0, 6-1.

Results: (First round)

Boys: 1-Mahalingam Khandhavel (TN) bt Chinar Deshpande (Mah) 6-4, 6-4; Akshaj Subramanian (Mah) bt Hrisheek Vavilapally (Tel) 6-3, 6-0; Keyur Mhetre (Mah) bt Amod Sabnis (Mah) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; 7-Vedant Bhasin (Mah) bt Vivek Reddy (Tel)6-0, 6-0; 4- Krish Tyagi (Kar) bt Arav Mishra (Mah) 6-1, 7-6 (7-3); 5-Chaitra Galiveti Reddy (Tel) bt q-Hrishikesh Ramanathan (Mah) 6-2, 6-1; Raghav Amin(Mah) bt Surya Kakade(Mah) 6-1, 6-1; 3-Sri Pranav Tamma(Kar) bt Sahil Kothari(Mah) 6-0, 6-2; 2-Arnav Paparkar (Mah) bt Arnav Bishoyi (Tel) 6-3, 6-3;

Girls: Sai Sahasra Sarvadevabhatla(Tel) bt Siya Prasade (Mah) 6-3, 6-3; 6- Urvee Kate(Mah) bt Aishwarya Jadhav (Mah) 6-3, 6-3; 5-Asmi Adkar (Mah) bt Sreemanya Anugonda Reddy (Tel)6-0, 6-1.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 16:47 IST