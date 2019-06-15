Pune’s civic body, malls on collision course over parking fees

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will not allow vehicles parked at malls in the city to be charged, effective Saturday, June 15.

Taking cognisance of complaints by numerous citizens about exorbitant parking rates charged by malls, the PMC took the decision on Friday.

At various malls in the city, two-wheelers are charged Rs 20 and four-wheelers, Rs 40, as parking fees.

Amol Balwadkar, chief of city development committee, said, “We received complaints from many citizens about high parking rates. PMC has been working on this decision and on Friday the civic body took this decision to discontinue the practice of allowing charges for parking at malls.”

According to the Balwadkar, PMC will send notices to at least 40 malls regarding the same.

He said, “All mall owners will have to abide by the instructions given by the PMC or else we will take actions against them. We are ready to face opposition from the mall owners; however, the decision will have to be followed by everyone.”

Meanwhile, the official management of Phoenix mall, Vimannagar, said, “Unless we get a notice from the civic body we will not comment on the issue.”

Ajinkya Deshpande, a resident of Vimannagar and a regular visitor to Phoenix mall, welcomed PMC’s decision, but said, “Now, it will be difficult for the mall owners to control the parking. Everyone will prefer to park inside the mall, rather than parking the vehicles on roadsides.”

