e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune’s Covid-19 count mounts to 8,474; death toll reaches 378

Pune’s Covid-19 count mounts to 8,474; death toll reaches 378

Thirty of the new cases were found in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township, where the Covid-19 count now stands at 587.

pune Updated: Jun 04, 2020 13:51 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Pune, Maharashtra
The number of positive cases in rural, civil hospital and Pune Cantonment Board area also rose to 742, the official said.
The number of positive cases in rural, civil hospital and Pune Cantonment Board area also rose to 742, the official said.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

With 340 more people testing coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 patients in Pune district of Maharashtra grew to 8,474, a health official said on Wednesday.

The death toll in the district reached 378 as 11 more people died due to the infection. It is the highest single-day Covid-19 death toll so far in the district, the official said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“Of the 340 cases, 288 were found in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. The number of patients there is now 7,145. However, 229 patients were discharged from the hospitals,” he said.

Thirty of the new cases were found in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township, where the Covid-19 count now stands at 587.

The number of positive cases in rural, civil hospital and Pune Cantonment Board area also rose to 742, the official said.

tags
top news
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
‘So sorry’: US envoy to India apologises over desecration of Gandhi statue
‘So sorry’: US envoy to India apologises over desecration of Gandhi statue
LIVE: Rajasthan reports 68 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 9,270
LIVE: Rajasthan reports 68 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 9,270
Will leave no stone unturned...: Javadekar on killing of pregnant elephant
Will leave no stone unturned...: Javadekar on killing of pregnant elephant
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
Two Congress MLAs from Gujarat resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls
Two Congress MLAs from Gujarat resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls
Toyota Fortuner facelift breaks cover, gets bolder styling cues
Toyota Fortuner facelift breaks cover, gets bolder styling cues
Watch: Australian PM Morrison speaks on ‘famous Modi hug’, samosas & khichdi
Watch: Australian PM Morrison speaks on ‘famous Modi hug’, samosas & khichdi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In