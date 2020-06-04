Pune’s Covid-19 count mounts to 8,474; death toll reaches 378

pune

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 13:51 IST

With 340 more people testing coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 patients in Pune district of Maharashtra grew to 8,474, a health official said on Wednesday.

The death toll in the district reached 378 as 11 more people died due to the infection. It is the highest single-day Covid-19 death toll so far in the district, the official said.

“Of the 340 cases, 288 were found in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. The number of patients there is now 7,145. However, 229 patients were discharged from the hospitals,” he said.

Thirty of the new cases were found in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township, where the Covid-19 count now stands at 587.

The number of positive cases in rural, civil hospital and Pune Cantonment Board area also rose to 742, the official said.