Pune’s Fergusson college granted autonomous university status in ‘verbal confirmation’ from state

Fergusson college, that has completed 133 years since establishment, plans to upgrade its departments in order to create better research laboratories for students, once its status as an autonomous university is formalised, said Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, Principal Fergusson college.

“The college received a ‘verbal confirmation’ from the state government on Tuesday regarding the approval of its status as an autonomous university. We are awaiting the arrival of the formal letter,” said Pardeshi.

The college had applied for autonomy in 2006 and was granted the same in principle in 2016, is now looking forward to a grant of ₹ 55 crore under the Rashtriya Ucchatar Shiksha Abhiyaan.

The college is run by the Deccan education society which was set up by Lokmanya Tilak and Gopal Ganesh Agarkar in 1885. When founded, it was affiliated to the University of Bombay (now Mumbai) and began with Arts stream and then offered courses in Science.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 16:33 IST