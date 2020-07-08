e-paper
Home / Pune News / Pune’s Kasba MLA Mukta Tilak tests positive for Covid-19

Pune’s Kasba MLA Mukta Tilak tests positive for Covid-19

pune Updated: Jul 08, 2020 16:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Prior to this current Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and former BJP MLA Yogesh Tilekar tested positive for the infection. A total of 211 PMC staff have also tested positive, of which 12 persons died.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Kasba peth legislator and former mayor of Pune, Mukta Tilak, announced on social media that she has tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, along with her mother. Mukta Tilak’s father expired with Covid-19 four days ago.

On her official Twitter handle, Tilak, a BJP legislator, wrote: “Today, me and my mother have been tested positive for Covid-19. We are both not showing any symptoms and have been advised by doctors to be under home quarantine and have thus self-isolated. All other family members have tested negative.”

Tilak said, “While we did have our first tests done immediately, the next day after my father passed away, we tested negative. We did a follow-up test on the fifth day wherein we tested positive. So, we are at home now and taking care of ourselves.”

Prior to this current Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and former BJP MLA Yogesh Tilekar tested positive for the infection. A total of 211 PMC staff have also tested positive, of which 12 persons died.

