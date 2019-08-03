Pune’s ‘Manache Ganpati’ mandals bat for river conservation

pune

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:55 IST

In a bid to work for the betterment of the environment, especially river conservation in Pune, the presidents of the “Manache Ganpati” in Pune - Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari , Guruji Talim, Tulsibaug Ganpati, Dagadusheth Ganpati, Mandali Ganpati and Kesariwada Ganpati came together on Friday and announced their plans for this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi.

This year, the presidents of the Manache Ganpati, have decided to work for the environment and have requested the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to do the same. This year, the mandals will work under the tagline ‘We have done it, and now you do it’ intended towards the civic administration.

Ashok Godse, president of Dagadusheth Ganpati Mandal said, “This year all the mandals are working towards river conservation and to help tackle water scarcity in the city. We request the civic administration to use this positive energy of the Ganpati mandal volunteers are help make Pune pollution free. From the past few years we have been immersing the idols in water tankers to help preserve the environment. We want to take this further this year.”

Sanjay Mate, president, Mandali Ganpati mandal said, “We will sign an undertaking from all the mandals and visit the PMC official along with Girish Bapat, member of Parliament and other local corporators. During the festival, which will begin on September 2, we will create awareness among the public.”

Shrikant Shete, president of Kasba Ganpati Mandal said, “Since 2015, we have been immersing the idols in water tankers, now we want to take a step ahead. The rivers in Pune are being polluted due to the hazardous industrial waste and garbage. We want the PMC, to now provide, a monthly report on the work carried out near the rivers. All the water testing reports should be made available to the public and the residents should be permitted to visit water treatment plants.”

Single-window clearance system for Ganpati mandals

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has created a one-window clearance system through which all the permissions will be given to Ganpati mandals in the city.

Madhav Jagtap, chief of encroachment cell in the PMC, said, “In all the 15 ward offices of the city, the civic body along with the help of the city police department has created a one-window system which will help all the Ganpati mandals speedily get permissions.”

According to Jagtap, all these mandals should take the permissions before August 16.

With the help of this one window system, all the permission including the PMC permissions, city police department and city traffic department permissions and the MSEDCL will be given at one go.

PMC has written to all the ward offices in the city to immediately appoint a nodal officer in every office dedicated to this work of giving permissions to Ganpati mandals.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 13:54 IST