Pune’s Muslim Satyashodak Mandal turns 49: How it became the epitome of reform through service, eduction

Muslim Satyashodak Mandal’s (MSM) greatest achievement is the triple talaq judgment, which the Supreme Court passed on 22 August, 2017, terming the custom “unconstitutional”.The organisation is now stepping into its 48th year and professor Shamsuddhin Tamboli, president of Pune’s Muslim Satyashodkak Mandal (MSM), is focussing on youth to bring about a change in the community. He is canvassing against halala, and is stressing on modern education.

According to Tamboli, “We are keen on making the Hamid Dalwai study circle, in which we support students appearing for competitive examinations. Ansar Sheikh, one of their protégée, who has become an IAS officer and has been posted in Kolkata, is a standing example.”

Dalwai leads a group of women demanding reforms. (HT PHOTO)

He also adds, “Initially, there were only seven Muslim women who led the procession in 1966, now more than 50 organisations are fighting for the justice of women. This is one among our achievements.

“Muslims should be educated through regional language. Orthodox people consider Urdu as their language, but there would be a gap if Marathi is neglected. Thanks to our work, a lot of Muslim families have put their children in Marathi language schools.”

MSM has also worked hard, advocating for family planning. Earlier people were reluctant but now they understand the need for the same.

Under the MSM umbrella, a women’s forum works on counselling, assistance and guidance anda Muslim Mahila Maddat Kendra gives legal advice .

The youth forum and the progressive Muslim forum, that is working on a national-level are also few of the most impactful wings of MSM.

“ For the past eight years, we have been turning religious festivals into occasions to serve humanity. For example, instead of sacrificing an animal on Bakri Id, we donate blood and give the message of secularism and communal harmony. We have been organising blood donation camps on this day. For the last two years, camps are being organised in more than 18 districts of Maharashtra,” Tamboli added.

“It feels good to know that many youngsters are now taking up Hamid Dalwai and MSM as their research subject and the awareness is expanding to rural areas too. Dalwai always believed that educated youth and the victims of law, especially women, will bring revolution in the society. More than 200 women and youth are volunteering to bring about this change in Pune while we have many groups in other districts of Maharashtra working together social media to bring about this change. Though many people are welcoming our stand there are prejudices too, against us. Fundamentalists have spread the word that MSM is anti-Muslim, anti-Allah and anti-Islamic. We have to work on this and change it first. We are interested in the welfare of the society, integration and communal harmony,” said Tamboli.