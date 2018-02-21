Pune’s ‘ocean seven’ star Rohan More swims the rough seas

Long distance swimming, especially ‘channel swimming’, is a physically demanding sport. The distances, the training, loneliness and cold sea water are just some of the challenging factors. Which is why, the most important is mental toughness.

“Without a strong will and determination, it’s very hard to swim the distance when your physical stamina is completely drained,” says Pune’s long distance swimmer Rohan More.

Thirty-two-year-old More, who, on February 10, 2018, swam the Cook Straits in New Zealand in 8 hours and 37 minutes, became the third Indian to conquer the ‘ocean seven’. Earlier Mihir Sen and Bula Choudhary have achieved this feat.

The ocean seven consist of seven long-distance, open-water swims - the English Channel (33.8kms) between England and France; Catalina Channel (32.3kms) between Catalina Island and California; Strait of Gibraltar (14.4kms) between Spain and Morocco; North Channel (34.5kms) between Ireland and Scotland; Kaiwi Channel (42kms) between Molokai and Oahu; Cook Strait (22.5kms) between the North and South Island of New Zealand; and the Tsugaru Strait (19.5kms) between Honshu and Hokkaido, Japan.

More, who arrived in Pune last week, said his earlier attempts were kind of amateurish as he wasn’t prepared for the challenge. Yet somehow he managed to finish the task.

“Later on I became more professional. I then studied a lot about marathon swimming, dealing with cold water, preparations, fluid quantity and feeding schedule, which eventually helped me in later attempts.

"I really feel very proud and emotional about swimming the seven ocean challenge," he added.

More completed his first marathon swim at the age of 11. He completed the triple crown almost 20 years later, in less than 11 months, and continues to set and accomplish marathon goals. In 1996, he crossed the Dharamtar to Gateway of India Channel (35 km) in seven hours and 29 minutes.

He is a national figure and has received the Tenzing Norgay Award from the Indian Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

When asked about future plans, More said he wants to swim and win a medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics.