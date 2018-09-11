Pune’s Wagholi housing societies association marks one year of fight for civic amenities

It was on August 6, 2017 that residents of Wagholi for the first time sat together to find solutions for the exploitations they had been facing for the past 4 years, ever since they shifted to Wagholi.

“Every society was being exploited by the vendors. Be it for water, housekeeping or for security. The problems were the same. Every society was paying almost 10lakh per month for basic amenities,” said Nitin Kumar Jain, one of the members of Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA).

There is a kind of monopoly established in Wagholi where in the local vendors from the village have ‘earmarked’ their zones. There is a huge garbage dumpyard near the Wagheshwar temple and garbage collection and segregation is a major issue here.

“Every society was fighting for the issues that they were facing but met with no success. It was only after Nitin Kumar Jain, Sanjeev Kumar Patil, Sandesh Lokhande, Narendra Patil, Shrinivas Bevara, Chetan Pagar and Bhushan Kulkarni connected through an online campaign called Face of Wagholi, that things started moving,” said Harcharanjeet Butalia. “We started with 11 societies and now we have 35 societies directly enrolled with us. Many more are waiting to join us,” he added.

On 15 August 2018, the Wagholi housing societies association marked a year since they started fighting for their rights.

While WHSA got all the authorities on the same page with regard to the basic amenities which they were lacking, they also got the residents to be registered voters.

The trouble and neglect faced by residents took a turn after the society members met Anil Shirole, MP from Pune in January 2018. Shirole stood by their side.

In this year, WHSA has got themselves 0.5 TMC( one thousand million cubic feet) of water allotted, ₹25 crore water project sanctioned, a proposed garbage plant and drainage line and proper approach roads. Though most of them are still on paper, WHSA now wants the authorities to implement them.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 15:31 IST