Pune school management orders inquiry into alleged case of sexual abuse against principal

The management of the school, where an alleged case of sexual abuse has been lodged against the principal, is looking into the allegations, also levelled against the counsellor. Besides, an internal inquiry has been instituted and as per the school management, the principal and counsellor have been asked to proceed on leave.

The principal of a prominent aided English-medium school is also a priest and has been booked under the stringent Pocso Act for allegedly showing a pornographic video clip to a 14-year-old student and touching him inappropriately.

Fr Godvyn Saldanha, based in Solapur, is the secretary of the Diocesan Board Of Education, and apart from the Bishop, the only other church authority authorised to speak on the case . He did not respond to HT’s phone calls or text messages.

Bishop Thomas Dabre is currently out of the country.

Following the incident , the boy approached the school counsellor who threatened and asked him to remain quiet. The boy narrated his plight to his parents after which a complaint was lodged at the Wanowrie police station.

Sayaji Gaware, senior inspector, Wanowrie police station, said: “We are searching for the principal and the counsellor. The child is currently in Class 9 and the incident took place when he was in Class 8. An investigation has been ordered and the probe is on ,” he said.

The FIR lodged stated that the student was allegedly sexually abused in the principal’s chamber on March 10 and also on March 12. On both the dates, the victim was showed the video clip.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 17:23 IST