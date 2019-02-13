Pune school principal booked for tying up student

The principal and a physical training teacher of a school in Pune were booked for tying up a student's hands in school. The complaint in the matter was filed by Aniket Gulab Satav, 38, a former teacher of the school, who was allegedly sacked for raising the issue.

The child is a Class 2 student at Mansukhbhai Kothari National School, where the complainant in the case, used to teach Karate.On November 1, Satav found the child tied with a jute rope around 8:40am during a physical education class, according to the complaint.

When asked, the child allegedly told Satav that his class teacher, identified only as Habiba, had tied him up. Satav freed him, only to find him tied up again later in the day.

He called a teacher named Apeksha and narrated the incident after which Apeksha questioned Habiba. Habiba allegedly told the other two teachers that she had done so under the instructions of the principal identified as Pradnya Gokhale.

When Satav confronted her about it and asked her to untie the child due to bruises around his wrists, the principal complied, but terminated Satav's five-year long employment with the school.

While Satav did not file a complaint, he wrote an email to Maneka Gandhi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development who took note of the incident.

A case under Section 17 of Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 and Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 was registered against the two at Kondhwa police station. However, the teachers have not been arrested yet.

