Pune sets Smart City example as Shimla to implement the same

Shimla Smart City sent a 36-member delegation, including top officials of the Shimla Smart City and elected councillors, led by deputy mayor of Shimla, Rakesh Sharma, to Pune to visit the smart city projects in the city on Monday.

The officials were on a special study tour to understand the implementation of smart city projects in the city which have won Pune smart city development corporation limited (PSCDCL) many accolades and awards. PSCDCL won four awards for the public bicycle sharing scheme, smart place making project, light house and PMC care services at the national level by the ministry of housing and urban affairs two months ago.

A month ago, top officials from the ministry of housing and urban affairs were also in the city to review the status of Smart City projects.

Sharma lauded PSCDCL for its successful implementation of various projects like smart placemaking sites, smart street redesign, among others.

PSCDCL representatives gave the delegates a detailed presentation during their study tour of the Pune Smart City projects. These delegates had an interaction with the PSCDCL officers, which included knowledge sharing sessions and a visit to the Smart City operations centre (SCOC) on Sinhagad road. During the visit, the delegation also made site visits to learn about projects like the smart command and control centre, smart street redesign, smart placemaking sites, and smart public bicycle sharing (PBS) scheme.

Prashant Kirkek, general manager, Shimla Smart City, said, “Shimla could learn a great deal from Pune Smart City as there are 22 similar projects between both the cities, for which Pune can lead the way forward for Shimla which is a late entrant in the 3rd round of Smart Cities challenge.”

Rajendra Jagtap, chief executive officer, PSCDCL, expressed his happiness and was eager to share his experience with the visiting team. “We are glad to share our experience of implementation of the Smart City projects with other Smart Cities. The delegates were keen to know about Pune Smart City’s projects which have gained national recognition and extensive support from the residents of Pune.”

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 14:29 IST