Pune shivers at 7.4°C on Friday

The city recorded its lowest minimum temperature on Friday with the mercury touching 7.4 degrees Celsius, down by 2.5 degrees Celsius as compared to Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the third time that city has seen the mercury touching so low in the current decade.

Elsewhere in the state, the mercury dipped in many places, with Nagpur recording 5.7 degrees Celsius while Jalgaon and Nashik recording 6.4 and 6.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD, meanwhile, withdrew its cold wave warning for north Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday.

