Pune student found hanging from ceiling fan post HSC results

A 17-year-old was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his house, hours after the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 exams were announced on Tuesday.

The deceased teenager was a resident of Samarthnagar in Sangvi. He had appeared for the Class 12 exams (Arts stream) from a local college in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“He was alone at home when he found out that he had failed five papers and passed in one language paper of Marathi,” said police sub-inspector Ravindra Panhale of the Sangvi police station. The teenager lived with his parents and an elder brother, who studies in a college on Sinhagad road. While the teenager’s father is a tailor, his mother is a teacher at a school in Pirangut.

After results were announced, his friend from the neighbourhood, knocked on his door. However, as the victim did not answer, his friend opened the window to find him hanging from the ceiling fan in the living room of the house, according to police.

The neighbours dialled 100 to call the police. His body was sent to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital for post-mortem.

The death of the student was registered at the Sangvi police station as an accidental death report.

First Published: May 30, 2019 00:30 IST