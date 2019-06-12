Pune students await FYJC admission forms

Class 10 students who received their results on June 8, have not yet received any information regarding the form two of the centralised admission process (CAP).

Minakshi Raut, assistant director of education and incharge of centralised admission process (CAP) said, “We are currently collecting data of all the students from the secondary school certificate (SSC)board who have cleared their exams. The detailed schedule of the Class 11 admissions will be declared soon. It will have information about number of seats in junior colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and classes will start in all junior colleges once they have filled 70 per cent of their seats.”

Students and parents are hoping that the CAP committee does not delay the release of the admission schedule.

Students who have already filled the part one of the form are awaiting for the schedule. Ketan Shukla, a student who cleared his SSC exams this year, said, “I want to opt for the Science stream and have already filled up the part one of the form. If the schedule is declared early, we can study it and accordingly decide on the college and then fill the form two to initiate the admission process.”

