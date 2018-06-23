Pune students shine in the scholarship exams held for classes 5 and 8

The results for the pre-upper primary scholarship examination (PUP)for Class 5 andpre-secondary scholarship examination (PSS)for Class 8, conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination, was declared on Thursday.

This year a total of 1,54,56,222 students passed the scholarship examination, of which 23.09 per cent were from Class 5, while 12.64 per cent students were from Class 8. All the students will be able to check their results on the official website,http://puppss.mscescholarshipexam.in. The scholarship exam was held on February 18, 2018.

A total of4,88,850 Class 5 students enrolled for the exam, out of which 4,72,884 students appeared for it. Out of this, while 1,90,225 were eligible for the scholarship, 16,693 will be getting it eventually.

For Class 8, a total of 3,70,242 Class 8 students enrolled for the exam, out of which 3,58,902 students appeared for it. Out of this, 45,397 were eligible for the scholarship, while 16,588 will be getting the scholarship eventually.

The exams are held by the state government every year to provide scholarship to students fromScheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Vimukt Jati Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) and Other Backward Classes (OBC). The exams are conducted in both Marathi and English mediums.