Pune talent scores big at 65th National Awards

The 65th National Film Awards were announced on Friday by the jury, headed by renowned film-maker Shekhar Kapur and 10-member-panel comprising screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, lyricist Mehboob, actress Gautami Tadimalla, Kannada director P Sheshadri, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Ranjit Das, Rajesh Mapuskar, Tripurari Sharma and Rumi Jaffrey.

The regional winners include Kaccha Limbu (Best Marathi film), Dhappa (Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration), Mhorkya (Special Mention Award and Best Children’s Film) and Nagraj Manjule (Best Non-Feature Films Director)

Puneite Prasad Oak bagged the Best Marathi film Award for his debut directorial Kaccha Limbu. The senior actor said, “Winning a National Award for one’s debut direction is like a dream come true. It does bring in the necessary encouragement to make more films. Another thrill was to hear the awards been announced live by the veteran Shekhar Kapur .”

Director-writer, Nipun Dharmadhikari (HT PHOTO)

Director-writer and alumnus of Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce, Nipun Dharmadhikari said, “My reaction is that of complete joy and excitement. I was listening to the awards announcement live and was happy to see the name Dhappa. Shekhar Kapur is my idol, so my joy doubled to hear him say it.” Nipun hopes that this Award gives him and fellow members power to make more projects that they believe in.

FTII Winners

* FTII student diploma film Monday directed by Arun Kuppuswamy has won special jury award

* FTII TV course final fiction film Happy Birthday directed by Medhpranav Powar has won best film on family values award

* FTII TV course final fiction film Bhar Dupari (The Afternoon) directed by Swapnil Kapure has won special mention award