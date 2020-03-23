e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune update: Know what services will be available and what not

Pune update: Know what services will be available and what not

The state government has imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in urban areas till March 31. So, know what services are shut and what you can avail

pune Updated: Mar 23, 2020 16:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Pune during lockdown
Pune during lockdown(HT PHOTO)
         

What is shut

* Private establishments and private offices

*All schools, colleges and Anganwadis

* Malls and cinema halls

*Public gardens, parks and public places

* All religious places, major temples, churches and mosques

*All trains going out and coming into the state, interstate buses and also no international flights will land in the state, said CM Thackeray.

What services can be availed

-Restaurants, authorities should check that people should not crowd an establishment

-Shops and establishments selling essential commodities like groceries, food items, vegetables, dairy products

-Medical shops and banks

-Hospitals, electricity providers and financial institutes

-Media, companies and manufacturing units dealing with the production of essential commodities

-IT services catering to mobile network, banking and health services (staff should be not more than 5 per cent)

-Intercity buses for those staff which works to provide essential services like electricity and water supply

‘Postpose weddings or arrange them on small scale’

* Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has made an appeal to people to either postpone wedding ceremonies or arrange them on small scale. He has also appealed to people to not gather in large numbers for cremation.

top news
Coronavirus update: Govt bans domestic flights from Wednesday
Coronavirus update: Govt bans domestic flights from Wednesday
Covid-19 LIVE: Maharashtra seals borders, curfew imposed across state
Covid-19 LIVE: Maharashtra seals borders, curfew imposed across state
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
‘Respected PM’: Rahul Gandhi mounts attack over ventilators, masks
‘Respected PM’: Rahul Gandhi mounts attack over ventilators, masks
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Kia suspends operations at one of India’s biggest car factories
Kia suspends operations at one of India’s biggest car factories
Reliance Jio updates JioFiber plans for broadband users: Check full details
Reliance Jio updates JioFiber plans for broadband users: Check full details
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news