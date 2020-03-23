Pune update: Know what services will be available and what not

pune

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 16:55 IST

What is shut

* Private establishments and private offices

*All schools, colleges and Anganwadis

* Malls and cinema halls

*Public gardens, parks and public places

* All religious places, major temples, churches and mosques

*All trains going out and coming into the state, interstate buses and also no international flights will land in the state, said CM Thackeray.

What services can be availed

-Restaurants, authorities should check that people should not crowd an establishment

-Shops and establishments selling essential commodities like groceries, food items, vegetables, dairy products

-Medical shops and banks

-Hospitals, electricity providers and financial institutes

-Media, companies and manufacturing units dealing with the production of essential commodities

-IT services catering to mobile network, banking and health services (staff should be not more than 5 per cent)

-Intercity buses for those staff which works to provide essential services like electricity and water supply

‘Postpose weddings or arrange them on small scale’

* Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has made an appeal to people to either postpone wedding ceremonies or arrange them on small scale. He has also appealed to people to not gather in large numbers for cremation.