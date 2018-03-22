Pune wife who fell from building entered construction site against sales manager’s advice

The woman who fell from the sixth floor of the construction building in Dhayari region had entered the premise without the sales manager against his advice. The deceased woman, identified as Mansi Vishal Dabhade, 28, a resident of Erandwane in Pune, had booked a flat in the project. Her husband, Vishal Dabhade, works as a team manager at a company called Capita in Magarpatta area near Hadapsar, Pune. The sales manager who was supposed to meet them was identified as Swapnil Pahad.

The incident happened on March 4, at the site of Park View building in Chavan Baug area of Dhayari, Pune. The woman sustained a head injury to which she succumbed on the same day and it was recorded as an accidental death at the Sinhagad police station.

The two, who live in Bibvewadi, had booked a flat on the 13th floor of the building adjoining the one where the incident took place.

"There is a mango garden in the expanse next to the building. The two had booked a flat by paying Rs 25,000 as token money. They were looking at options which had a view of the mango garden,” said assistant police inspector (API) Jyoti Gadkari of Abhiruchi police chowki under the Sinhgad road police station’s jurisdiction.

Every side of the building but one had grills installed when the couple visited the site.The woman was standing on the side of the building which had no grills as it was used to carry tiles and other construction material through a trolley. However, on the day of the incident it was shut as it was Sunday.

“The building had grills all around the site but not on the side from where the woman fell. When I asked the project manager why there was no grill on that side, he said that it was used to transport cement and tiles up and down the site. However, he said that the area was not being used as it was a Sunday,” said Gadkari

He also said that responsible people should have cordoned-off the area with a danger sign and not allowed anyone near the spot.

A case under Sections 304 (a) (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the project manager, identified as Nilesh Prakash Joshi, 38, a resident of Raghukulnagar, Aundh road. However, he was not arrested.