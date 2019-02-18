Non-segregation of waste attract leopards, say Pune wildlife experts

As fresh cases of big cats spotted in the city are being reported, city wildlife experts say that non-segregation of waste is leading to a spike in the number of leopards that are being spotted in the cities.

After a leopard was spotted in the city on February 4, in Mundhwa, another leopard was seen in Nashik on Sunday near a bungalow, triggering panic among locals.

According to Nikit Surve, research consultant with wildlife conservation society, India, “Leopards are attracted to food. Garbage thrown out by humans attracts rats, dogs and cats which are food for the leopards. If we try to segregate garbage, and keep it away from human settlements then we would not see so many leopard sightings in the city. As long there is food and prey, the leopards will be around.”

Surve further said, “It is important to have better lit areas which help give a pre-warning of leopards prowling in the area. Residents must keep in mind that they should never corner the animal, instead just stand still. Residents can also use a torch light

Vidya Athreya, a wild life biologist said, “Forest department, police, and the municipality need to liaison and be prepared incase a leopard is sighted. However, this is lacking. We are just not prepared to handle a situation like this. It is like having no fire brigade at call when a fire breaks out. The departments can create awareness among residents and also have proactive measures to handle such situations.”

LEOPARDS IN PUNE

February 4, 2019 Keshavnagar, Mundhwa

January 31, 2019 Ahire village, NDA campus

December 26, 2016 NIBM, Kondhwa

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 16:14 IST