Pune woman alleged doctor husband purposely injected her with HIV

A woman has accused her husband and his parents of injecting the deadly human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) into her system to enable a divorce between the two.

The 27-year-old resident of Pimple Saudagar area of PimpriChinchwad has approached the police with a complaint against the three Thergaon residents, her husband and his parents.

MARRIED SINCE 2015

The two had been married since April 2015. While the complainant is a housewife, her husband worked as a homeopathic medical practitioner at Global Hospital.

“She had undergone tests in January when she learned that she was HIV positive. She claims that in October 2017, her husband had put her on an intravenous drip through which, she claims, he injected the virus,” said senior police inspector Satish Mane of Wakad police station. “We asked for her blood test reports. We expect the same to come in on Saturday (today). We want to find out how old is the infection, how was it transmitted - sexually or through blood stream. Her husband cannot be arrested until we get an expert opinion on the same,” he added.

The police have called the homeopathic medical practitioner with a few relevant documents to the police station. Police sub inspector SG Goday of Wakad police station who is investigating the case was unavailable for comments.

DOWRY HARASSMENT?

The woman has submitted in her complaint that the husband’s family asked for money from her parents and she obliged.

However, as the demands kept on increasing, she refused to oblige after which her husband started physically and verbally abusing her. In order to get her to sign the divorce papers, the husband injected her with HIV when she was ill, she has claimed.

A case under Sections 498(a) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Wakad police station in Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate jurisdiction.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 15:26 IST