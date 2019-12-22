Pursue things with passion, sincerity and purpose: Lt Gen Naravane

pune

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 21:31 IST

The honour that you bestow upon me is not just for me, but for every student who has achieved something in their respective fields. The award is a recognition of our collective efforts. Wherever your are, whatever you do, please do it with complete sincerity, passion and purpose,” said Lieutenant General Manoj Naravane, who is also the Army chief-designate.

Lt Gen Naravane was speaking at the golden jubilee function of his alma mater, Jnana Prabhodhini School in Pune, where he was felicitated. The event was held on Sunday at New English School, Tilak road.

Lt General Naravane offered a glimpse of his thinking process to students by recalling how “clean and straight lines of engineering drawing” once appealed to his “military mind”.

“My best and favourite subject was engineering drawing. I like the entire concept of being able to visualise things in a free dimension, being able to see things in different perspectives, find out what are the angles involved, get a holistic view of the problem and to be able to translate into a drawing... actually a plan on paper,” he said.

The Lt Gen said that this ability to visualise problems and resolve them operationally, helped him immensely in his career, which he said was the “greatest teaching I got in the school”.

“Somehow I like the clean lines of engineering drawing. Everything is in a straight line, which the Army is famous for. Everything is in right angles with each other line after line, which somehow appealed to the military mind in me,” the vice chief of Army staff said.

At least 1,500 alumni students, right from the first batch of 1965, attended the programme.

Recounting the college days, Naravane’s batch mate and close friend Milind Modak, said, “Our batch was of 23 students and today 12 students came here for the programme. Manoj and me are close friends. He has always been soft spoken and had a keen interest in sports. He played football and basketball. We used to be a part of core groups that led trek groups in the Sahyadri mountain ranges. Manoj has all the leadership qualities and we are all proud of him.”