PwD app to enable disabled to vote with ease in Pune

Voters have begun to register on the app, says Pravin Korgantiwar, social welfare officer, regional deputy commissioner’s office, Pune

pune Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:01 IST
Hindustan Times, Pune
The Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) has launched a persons with disabilities app to enable the disabled to cast their votes on October 21, 2019.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
         

“Voters have begun to register on the app,” said Pravin Korgantiwar, social welfare officer, regional deputy commissioner’s office, Pune. 

In order to facilitate voting for handicapped voters, the Election Commission has directed the commissioner to provide necessary infrastructure at all polling booths and an “accessibility observer” as well. 

The PwD app is only available on the Android software phones will enable use of wheelchairs, ramps and transport from home to polling booths for disabled voters. 

For blind and visually impaired voters, a voter’s guide in Braille with guidebook, and ballot paper also in Braille will be made available. Collector Naval Kishore Ram has appealed to voters to not let any disability come in the way of the “strengthening of democracy”.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 17:00 IST

