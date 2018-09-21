Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Pune ‘attacked’ with charges of malpractice

Following a series of complaints and letters from a former employee of the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre at Katraj in Pune about alleged ill-treatment to animals and financial irregularities, officials of the park are now sending their report to the Pune municipal corporation’s chief garden superintendent Ashok Ghorpade on Friday.

The former employee in his complaint to the central zoo authority (CZA) had alleged ill-treatment to animals and financial irregularities by employees, besides suspicion of illegal trade of animals at the centre.

The action is being taken two months after the park received a letter from CZA regarding the complaint filed by city-based doctor Jaydev Page. In a letter issued by Dr DN Singh, member secretary, CZA, on July 13, 2018, the central zoo authority had asked the park officials to look into the matter and send a factual status report for further necessary action. A similar letter was also sent to the chief wildlife warden, Nagpur.

“As per the letter, we have gathered information and as per our observations about the Wildlife Research Centre, we have created a factual status report and will send it to Ashok Ghorpade on Friday,” said Dr Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park.

When asked whether he found the irregularities at the centre which were mentioned in the original complaint, he said, “Currently, the centre is in good state and working efficiently.”

Dr Jaydev Page was working with the Indian Herpetological Society as a part-time veterinary doctor from January 2011 to October 2016. After October 2016, he started working as an honorary consultant till January 2018. During his tenure, he observed several wrong doings and frauds regarding the working of the Wildlife Research Centre, earlier known as Katraj Snake Park. He was disturbed not only with the money issue, but also with the fact that animals kept in captivity were severely lacking basic amenities like bigger and clean cages, proper treatment facilities and health maintenance.

When he tried to raise his voice against the malpractices, he was asked to leave the centre in January 2018 and then, he decided to investigate the issue further. Using the Right to Information (RTI) Act, he collected data and wrote a complaint to the central zoo authority, Delhi, along with the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), Nagpur on May 24, 2018.

“Apart from financial frauds, what is most disturbing is that rare animals with exhibit value are not released even though they are fit to be released after 30 days. Such animals are kept in very small, improper and unhealthy enclosures. As per the CZA rules, it is mandatory to release animals within 30 days unless the animals have permanent disability or need long term treatment. However, at Katraj, such rare animals were kept for years. Such long term captivity has led to various problems in animals and birds and also resulted into sudden death of animals in the cage without any external sign due to severe stress of being held in very small, temporary cages for years,” said Page.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 19:52 IST