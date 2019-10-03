Rebels fire up political contests in PCMC; Pimpri sees most rebellions

pune

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 20:39 IST

There are three Assembly constituency segments in Pimpri-Chinchwad -Pimpri, Chinchwad and Bhosari- and political parties have declared the names of their candidates for each of these seats. However, all is not well within different parties and the Pimpri assembly constituency has witnessed the highest rebellions till Thursday.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ally Shiv Sena had already fielded sitting MLA Gautam Chabukswar from the Pimpri seat, however, on Thursday, Amit Gorkhe of the BJP filed his nomination as an independent, as he was irked by the decision.

Chankrakanta Sonkamble, who in 2014 fought against Chabukswar as a nominee of the RPI (Athavale) faction and BJP, also filed nomination from the Pimpri seat.

Nationalist Congress Party declared Sulakshana Shilwant-Dhar as it’s candidate for the Pimpri seat on Thursday. Upset by the decision, former NCP MLA Narendra Bansode and another aspirant Shekhar Ovhal called a press conference in Pimpri and declared that they will file their nomination as an independent on Friday.

The discord in the BJP-Sena alliance in the Bhosari assembly segment also came to the fore in the SEna meeting held on Wednesday. Bhosari sitting MLA Mahesh Landge declared that he will file his nomination on Friday and did so, but Sena leader Irfan Sayyad was seen strongly lobbing for the Bhosari seat in the Wednesday meeting.

In the Chinchwad assembly segment, BJP’s sitting MLA Laxman Jagtap filed his nomation on Thursday, however, NCP too fielded Prashant Shitole as it’s candidate from the seat.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 20:32 IST