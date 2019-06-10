HTforPune: Spaces beneath flyovers; orphans waiting for redemption

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is working, just not fast or focused enough to ensure that space beneath 18 flyovers in the city do not become homes for garbage dumps, human and animale refuse and illegal activities, including parking lots.

Warje is an example of what happens when the PMC’s garden department has and executes a plan of action for spaces beneath flyovers

Magarpatta is an example of what is possible when citizens and residents of the area volunteer and take responsibility for ensuring the under-belly of overbridges are kept clean and beautiful.

Accepting the need to draft a more comprehensive policy for the development of spaces beneath flyovers, Srinivas Bonala, additional city engineer says, “While we have so far developed three such spaces at Warje, Hadapsar and Shivaji Nagar, we need to replicate this models elsewhere as well. Having said so, we are keen on getting private investments for the development of space under these flyovers.”

The civic body believes flyovers are the easiest solution for the city’s traffic. Apart from 18 major flyovers, three more are proposed, including the one at Chandani chowk.

Bonala adds, “We are ready to give all permissions required to develop such spaces quickly. Beautification of the city is important and private companies have the resources to do it through CSR.”

Vivek Velankar, city-based RTI activist said, “Abiding by a high court order given in 2011, it is mandatory for all civic bodies in the state to keep all the spaces underneath flyovers empty. However, the only development that can be allowed is gardens, that too under proper scrutiny. As far as the current situation is concerned, the blatant neglect of it has led to illegal activities happening at such places.”

Case in point - 7 Loves flyover, Shankarshet road

A senior PMC official, requesting anonymity, says, “The spaces under the flyovers have become a sleeping place for beggars in the city. People who have migrated and are very poor have established their homes under such flyovers.”

The official cites 7 Loves flyover on Shankarshet road as an example. “At many places, a lot of debris and waste items have been dumped under this flyover and it is left completely unattended.”

Ashok Ghorpade, chief of garden department in the PMC said, “We understand the space under the 7 Loves flyover has been mired in many illegal activities. Taking cognisance of complaints, we will build a garden there, like Warje.”

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 14:55 IST