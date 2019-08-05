Red alert in Pune as heavy rainfall likely in next two days: IMD

pune

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:33 IST

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a ‘red alert’, forecasting “heavy to extremely heavy rainfall” in the range of 124.5mm and 244.4 mm for Pune city on August 7 and 8. For the rest of August, light to moderate rainfall is likely.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has also been forecasted in Mumbai for the next 48 hours, and in 11 other cities in the state, including Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, and Sangli, for the next 48 to 72 hours.

Due to monsoon, a low pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and entire Maharashtra, said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather at IMD Pune.

Meanwhile, Pune exceeded its average monthly rainfall for August (117.5 mm) in just five days, till 8.30 am on Monday, as it received 132.5 mm of rainfall.

As a result of the strong presence of westerlies over the state, Pune recorded 40.1 mm rainfall for 24 hours after 8.30 am on Sunday. The city, till date, has recorded 707.3 mm rainfall during the on-going monsoon season.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 20:33 IST