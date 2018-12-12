Redevelopment of Balgandharva Rang Mandir in Pune proposed only after discussion with people related to theatre, says Mohol

Balgandharva Rang Mandir has been in the news for the proposed redevelopment plan. While a group of artistes have claimed that the artiste fraternity have not been consulted with, the former standing committee chairman Murlidhar Mohal has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has brought the proposal of redevelopment of Balgandharva auditorium only after discussing with the some of the theatre personalities. However, he refused to give off the names.

Mohal said, “The budgetary provision of Rs 10 crore was alloted for the redevelopment of the auditorium located on JM road, during my tenure as the standing committee chairman. Following this, Pune municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao published a notification in the newspapers and appealed to registered architects to submit their designs for the redevelopment.”

While acknowledging that there is criticism from some sections of the society, Mohal who introduced the concept of redevelopment of auditorium while preparing the annual budget for the year 2018-2019, said that a select section of theatre people has suggested the idea to him considering the changing time.

Mohal said,”There are two ways to redevelop the auditorium. While one is to keep the existing theatre and redevelop the surrounding areas and erect smaller auditoriums. Another view is to demolish the same and erect smaller auditoriums.” He said that it has not been decided yet as to how the redevelopment of the auditorium would be done.

“After designs reach Pune municipal corporation, the office bearers would take appropriate decision about it. The ruling party will respect the citizens’ view while taking any decision,” he said.

In the ending note, Mohal blamed the opposition parties for politicising the issue, despite knowing that the redevelopment is being done with good intention to preserve the historic auditorium.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 16:36 IST