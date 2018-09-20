‘Rejected’ man uploads ex-lover’s illicit video

A 30-year-old man from Goa was booked for uploading an illicit video of a 25-year-old woman from Pune who rejected his hand in marriage. A case was registered at the Samarth police station on Tuesday.

The man was identified as Erol Alfredo, a resident of Goa. The man and the woman, both are seen in the said video, according to the police. The woman married another man in 2018.

The accused met the complainant on Shaadi.com, a virtual matrimonial platform.“He was unemployed and still is. They met on the online matrimonial platform and were in the process of getting married. But he did not have a job and it did not work out between them and their relation ended in 2016,” said police inspector (crime) S Bendre of Samarth police station.

Police have approached their Goa counterpart to trace the whereabouts of Alfredo. The cyber crime cell of the Pune police managed to take the video down from the porn site. However, the police will be investigating whether the man has a copy of the video and if he has uploaded it on other platforms as well. The cyber crime cell is tracingthe IP address of the device from which the video was uploaded.

Alfredo is an educated man, the police said.“He had gone to London recently for a job interview, the complainant told us. His brother is also in London. We are on a lookout for him,” PI Bendre said.

The woman, who is a graduate and currently unemployed, claimed that Alfredo was upset that their relation did not work out. She is now planning to leave the country along with her husband.

A case in the matter was registered under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 66(c), 66(e) and 67 of the Information Technology Act at the Samarth police station. Assistant police inspector PU Kopure is investigating the case.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 15:56 IST