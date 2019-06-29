Residents of Wagholi in Pune choke as garbage pile up

Bakore chowk in Wagholi, has become an eyesore as garbage has been accumulated on the road. The garbage has not been picked-up in a week, as there is less space to deposit garbage at the processing plant.

With the arrival of monsoons, residents fear that this can cause health problems for residents residing nearby.

Nitin Kumar Jain, member, Wagholi residents’ association said, “The corner near Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana College, Bakore chowk has become a garbage dump. The pile is growing day-by-day as there is no one to pick-up the garbage. The Wagholi grampanchayat has failed on all fronts in garbage collection, hence, we called the sanitation workers from the Adar Poonawalla Clean City Initiative to collect garbage. However, the sanitation workers have stopped collecting garbage. This is creating a problem for 60 housing societies and its residents on Bakore road.”

Krishnan Komandur, chief executive officer, Adar Poonawalla Clean City Initiative said, “We have been collecting garbage from Ahmednagar road, but the garbage at Bakore chowk in Wagholi has gone out of control. We have stopped collecting garbage from there as the grampanchayat-run processing plant has stopped taking garbage collected by us. We cannot dump the garbage anywhere else.”

Madhukar Daate, grampanchayat development officer said, “We have no space to deposit garbage in the processing centre. The centre can only handle 16 tonnes of garbage, whereas, the housing societies here generate 60 tonnes of garbage. Hence, we have decided to not accept the garbage collected by Adar Poonawalla Clean City Initiative.

“Recently, we had to shut down processing plant as the space was on rent. We plan to write a letter to the authority to help us acquire land for another processing plant. However, the residents are to be blamed for aggravating the garbage issue, the residents should be composting garbage at source rather than throwing it out,” added Daate.

Kiran Mankawale, resident of Neo City, Bakore road said, “The smell is unbearable and this may lead to a lot of health issues. We have also noticed that restaurants in the area drop-off their garbage at the chowk. We have complained, but there is no response.”

