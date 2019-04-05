Residents oppose Pune municipal corporation’s Vetal tekdi water tank project

As a part of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) 24/7 water supply project, the civic body has decided to construct two water tanks at Vetal tekdi, also known as ARAI (Automotive Research Association Of India) hills , Law College road.This has, however, irked regular visitors who come to the hillock for a walk.

Civic authorities are constantly damaging the hillock by introducing new projects, said members of the group, save the Vetal tekdi, who have raised objections to the construction of the two water tanks.

A statement from the residents read, “We need water tanks in Pune, but, not in the middle of the tekdi. The water department has earmarked the area and has begun the construction work for it.”

Vinod Kshirsagar, deputy engineer, PMC water department, said, “Under the 24/7 water supply project, PMC will construct 82 water tanks across the city. We already have a water tank near the high level reservoir, near SNDT college, which is behind the hillock.”

He further added, “One of the new water tanks will have a capacity of 45 lakh litres and the other tank will have a capacity of five lakh litres. Both the tanks are being constructed within the PMC’s area (3.11 hectares). One tank will be constructed in survey no. 44 and the other tank will be constructed from survey no 49 to 53 which is a part of the hillock. The area has been under the PMC since 1971.”

On the condition of anonymity, the spokesperson of the group, save the Vetal tekdi, said, “We had earlier opposed the construction of tanks in a particular area. However, the new area marked by the Pune Municipal Corporation is just five metres away from the previous area.

“We have requested the head of the water department to hold a meeting. We would request them not to construct the tanks on the tekdi as it will harm the biodiversity there.”

Nitin Kelkar, a regular visitor to the hillock, said, “The Pune Municipal Corporation has proposed to construct water tanks in the middle of the hillock. They should plan construct of the tanks elsewhere, to maintain the greenery of the hillock.”

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 16:23 IST