Resort birthday party busted in Pune, 11 doctors booked

While no arrests were made in the case, the case will be sent to court along with a charge sheet, say police

pune Updated: Jul 19, 2020 16:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The incident occurred at the Aroha Shrishti Agritourism resort located in Talegaon dhamdhere, Shirur.
The incident occurred at the Aroha Shrishti Agritourism resort located in Talegaon dhamdhere, Shirur.(Getty Images/Representative Photo)
         

The Pune rural police have booked 11 doctors and two resort managers for hosting a birthday party at a resort on Friday night in Shirur, Pune.

The incident occurred at the Aroha Shrishti Agritourism resort located in Talegaon dhamdhere, Shirur. The manager of the resort denies any such action by the cops. However, the name of the resort was confirmed by the police.

“We received an anonymous tip that there was gathering of people inside a resort area on Friday night when they are supposed to be shut. A team was sent and they were found there. It was a birthday party of one of the doctors,” said police inspector Sadashiv Shelar of Shikrapur police station.

The doctors all have a private practice and were celebrating the birthday of a fellow doctor.

The doctor whose birthday was being celebrated was hosting a dinner party. Whether alcohol was served or not is not confirmed.

While no arrests were made in the case, the case will be sent to court along with a charge sheet, according to PI Shelar.

A case under Sections 188, 269, 270 of Indian Penal Code; Section 11 of Maharashtra Covid19 Regulations; and Sections 2, 3, and 4 of Epidemic Diseases Act was registered against the 13 at Shikrapur police station. Police sub-inspector Rajesh Mali of Shikrapur police station is investigating the case.

