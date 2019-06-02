Respite from heat for Pune as cloudy weather forecast from June 3

Pune city could experience partly cloudy conditions from June 3, while the district will experience light showers from June 2 and 3, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD, said, “Pune city will experience partly cloudy condition from June 3, but the chances of rain are less as the rain cloud is not strong over the city.”

“Central Maharashtra is likely to experience light showers from June 3 to 5 and Pune district will experience rain on June 2 and 3,” he added.

“In Pune, the temperature will be below 40 degrees Celsius. Also, ten to twelve per cent moisture level will create high relative humidity,” Kashyapi added.

In Maharashtra, the northern limit of monsoon will reach the southern part of the state on June 7 and 8 and will cover the entire state by June 12. It is expected that various parts of the state will experience monsoon five to seven days later than normal, according to IMD.

Meanwhile, residents in Konkan and Goa can heave a sigh of relief from the heat as IMD has forecast light showers in isolated parts beginning June 2 for the next five days.

According to IMD, the weather conditions are getting favourable for the monsoon to arrive at Kerala on June 6.

5 deaths, 300 cases of heatwave related ailments reported in May

The Maharashtra health department has recorded five deaths and at least 300 cases of heatwave related ailments in May.

Meanwhile, in April three deaths and 160 cases of heatwave related ailments were reported. A majority of the cases were reported from Nagpur.

“As compared to 160 cases in April, we have recorded at least 300 cases of heatwave-related ailments from May 1 to May 31,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer and head of infectious diseases.

“The state has recorded eight deaths due to the rising temperature in the last two months. While three people lost their lives in the April, five more have reportedly succumbed to the extremely scorching heat in May,” said Awate.

The latest death was of a 50-year-old man from Beed, a part of Marathwada, which is facing severe drought conditions.

According to Awate, maximum numbers of cases were reported from Nagpur, Akola, Latur and other cases were reported in Aurangabad, Dhule and Parbhani, among others.

“In order to deal with the cases we have started ‘cool rooms’ in all the primary healthcare centres where affected people can be treated and provided relief immediately,” said Awate.

“It is best suggested not to step out between 10 am and 4 pm so that extreme heat can be avoided,” Awate added.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 16:30 IST