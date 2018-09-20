Retreating monsoon to grace Pune on Ganesh immersion procession day; IMD issues thunderstorm warning for next 24 hours

While the city gears up for the Ganesh immersion procession on Sunday, the India Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning for Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts on Wednesday afternoon.

The thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning and gusty winds, is likely at isolated places for the next 24 hours, according to IMD officials. The city is likely to experience medium to heavy showers on immersion procession day (September 23).

AK Srivastava, head of climate monitoring and analysis, IMD, however, explained that it’s a normal phenomenon and further development of the retreating monsoon can be analysed after 48 hours.

“When temperature rises, the possibility of rain with thunderstorms is likely to happen. Last week, the city experienced a complete dry spell with scorching heat, and the temperature crossed 31 degrees Celsius. By tomorrow night, we can get a clear picture,” he said.

As per the IMD website, the low-pressure area over east-central Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood now lies as a well marked low-pressure area over the same region.

Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting south-westwards, with height. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 12 hours and intensify into a deep depression during the subsequent 12 hours.

Under its influence, wind speeds reaching 35­.45 kmph becoming 45­.55 kmph are very likely to occur from today evening onwards and further increase upto 55.­65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph from Thursday morning along Andhra Pradesh, ­Odisha, ­West Bengal coasts.

Meanwhile, a trough at 5.8 km above mean sea level runs from Uttarakhand to north Maharashtra. As a consequence of the movement of the system across central India, enhanced rainfall activity is very likely over next 48 hours and over central India during September 21-25.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 15:24 IST