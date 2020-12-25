e-paper
Home / Pune News / Rotting body of 42-year-old found in Manjri

Rotting body of 42-year-old found in Manjri

pune Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 16:58 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustan Times, Pune
A complaint has been lodged by his wife who received a call from their neighbours after the smell of the rotting body started emanating from the house(AFP)
         

The rotting body of a 42-year-old man was found in his house in Manjri, Hadapsar, on Tuesday. Suspecting murder, the local police have registered a case in the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Gregory John Cordoza (42), a resident of Samta Colony in Mahadevnagar area of Manjri, Hadapsar. The police do not have any suspect list yet.

He worked at a private electrical equipment company in Yerawada until a year and a half ago, according to the police. He lived with his wife, Shahnaz Cordoza (40).

A complaint has been lodged by his wife who received a call from their neighbours after the smell of the rotting body started emanating from the house.

“The complainant was visiting her brother to help him shift houses. She got a call and came home to find his body. It is a family of two and in the wife’s absence; he was alone since December 15 when she left. We have sent the body for post-mortem and are waiting for doctor’s opinion about the injuries on his body,” said assistant police inspector Manoj Patil of Hadapsar police station.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Hadapsar police station.

